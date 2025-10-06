Jennifer Lopez sings and dances with Diego Luna and Tonatiuh in Kiss of the Spider Woman scene

In a first look shared with PEOPLE, Jennifer Lopez, 56, shows off her singing and dancing chops in her first-ever movie musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman. Adapted from Manuel Puig’s novel and the hit Broadway show, writer-director Bill Condon’s reimagining features Lopez as movie star Ingrid Luna within a Technicolor movie-within-a-movie sequence.

Advertisement

In the clip, she croons Kander and Ebb’s “Her Name Is Aurora” while tangoing with Tonatiuh in a lavish ballroom, wearing a gold gown that she revealed weighed 50 pounds. Diego Luna, as revolutionary Valentin Arregui, joins the fantasy, bringing the musical daydream of Tonatiuh’s character Luis Molina, a queer, Argentine political prisoner, to life.

Advertisement

A Technicolor fantasy on screen Condon’s film blends gritty prison drama with classic Hollywood musical spectacle. In the shared clip, Luis imagines himself and his cellmate in Ingrid’s fictional film Kiss of the Spider Woman. “If only you could see him the way I do,” he says, before Luna emerges on the ballroom floor, making eyes at Lopez. The scene evokes mid-20th-century musicals with long, uninterrupted takes and lavish choreography.

Advertisement

Lopez on the challenge of filming At the film’s Sundance premiere, Lopez told PEOPLE that Condon’s style was “a little extra challenge but also exhilarating, right? Like, you gotta get it right. And when you nail it, everybody’s like, aah!” She added, “It’s pretty amazing when you do see it and you go, ‘Oh, that was all one shot right there.’ I didn’t realize that even when I was watching the musicals when I was younger.” Her roles as Ingrid, Aurora, and the Spider Woman in the movie-within-the-movie show her musical theater background and mark an important step in her film career.

FAQs Q1: Who stars in Kiss of the Spider Woman? Jennifer Lopez headlines alongside Diego Luna and Tonatiuh, with the film directed by Bill Condon.

Advertisement

Q2: When will the movie be released? Kiss of the Spider Woman opens in theaters on Oct. 10, 2025.