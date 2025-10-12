Bill Condon says Jennifer Lopez took Diego Luna 'under her wing' during filming of ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Jennifer Lopez’s return to the big screen in Kiss of the Spider Woman is drawing attention not just for her performance but also for the powerful bond she shared with her co-star Diego Luna. Director Bill Condon, who helmed the musical drama, told People that the chemistry between the two was ‘immediate’ and deeply collaborative.

Condon said, “Diego came into this as a non-dancer, and he is a great actor.” The director said Diego shared his insecurity with Jennifer and “she gave him a wonderful note: ‘You are a great actor; play the part of Gene Kelly’.”

Jennifer Lopez as mentor and muse Condon revealed that Lopez, 56, naturally stepped into a mentor role during the filming process. Known for her extensive background in dance and performance, from her early days as a Fly Girl on In Living Color to her pop stardom, Lopez helped Luna find confidence in the film’s musical and movement-heavy scenes.

Condon told the publication that people saw Lopez take Diego “under her wing.” “As the movie progressed, they would spend more time together talking about things, and it was beautiful to watch.”

Her experience proved invaluable not only for her co-stars but for the entire production. Condon said Lopez was a ‘great sounding board’, praising her insight into choreography, casting, and performance.

Lopez knows a lot about movie musicals and thus “she always had a wonderful eye for everything that was going on,” Condon observed.

A daring role for Jennifer Lopez According to another Marca report, in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Lopez plays Aurora, a glamorous fictional star imagined by a gay hairdresser, Luis Molina (Tonatiuh), who is imprisoned for ‘immoral behavior’ in a South American prison. The character represents escapism and fantasy, allowing Lopez to merge music, dance, and emotion in one of her most layered roles to date.

As per the report, Condon, who won an Oscar for Gods and Monsters and directed Dreamgirls, said the film balances spectacle with depth. He said Kiss of the Spider Woman is a tribute to musicals but also a “very serious movie”. He said viewers get a “deeply emotional experience” with a “big dose of entertainment”.

Release and reception The film, featuring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as executive producers under their Artists Equity banner, is now in theaters. Lopez’s transformation and performance have generated awards buzz. Critics commend her bold portrayal and strong screen presence, reported Marca.

FAQs What is Kiss of the Spider Woman about? The film follows two prisoners in a repressive South American jail who escape reality through the imagined story of a glamorous movie star named Aurora, played by Jennifer Lopez.

Who directed Kiss of the Spider Woman? The film is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bill Condon, known for Dreamgirls and Gods and Monsters.