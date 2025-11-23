Jennifer Lopez turns heads in embroidered Manish Malhotra saree at grand Udaipur wedding of Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju

Global pop icon Jennifer Lopez has turned heads in Udaipur this weekend, arriving in a shimmering pink saree to attend and perform at the lavish wedding of Netra Mantena, daughter of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju.

Advertisement

Her appearance has sparked a wave of admiration online, with fans calling it one of her most striking cross-cultural style moments yet.

Lopez landed in Udaipur on Saturday morning, waving to paparazzi and blowing flying kisses as she greeted her fans.

She chose an exquisite blush-pink Manish Malhotra saree — featuring delicate cutwork embroidery — paired with elaborate emerald jewellery from the designer’s collection.

Jennifer looked exquisite in a pink shimmery and embroidered saree. She paired it with matching emerald jewellery.

The look quickly became a talking point across social media, where users poured praise over her graceful adaptation of Indian aesthetics.

Advertisement

One fan summed it up neatly: “She did it right (sic).” Others chimed in with adoration: “She is gorgeous and beautiful (sic),” “The most beautiful woman in the world!!! (sic)”, and “Absolutely breathtaking! JLo always knows how to shine wherever she goes (sic).”

Is Jennifer Lopez just attending the wedding? Lopez is not just attending — she also performed. Videos circulating online show her rehearsing her hit track “On The Floor” with her dancers.

Advertisement

The dance-music portion of the celebrations began on November 21 with a high-energy sangeet at Udaipur’s City Palace, featuring a roster of Bollywood heavyweights: Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez all took to the stage.

This is not JLo’s first Indian wedding performance: she previously performed at Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani’s opulent Udaipur wedding in 2015.

Her return to the site nearly a decade later has heightened the glamour and global attention on this gala celebration.

Inside the Wedding of Netra Mantena The bride, Netra Mantena, is the daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, the Orlando-based CEO of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals.

Her groom, Vamsi Gadiraju, co-founded Superorder, a tech platform that helps restaurant chains with delivery and takeaway operations.

Advertisement

Gadiraju, a Columbia University graduate, earned a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2024 for his innovations.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan shields Janhvi Kapoor from frenzied fans at Udaipur airport

The wedding itself is a multi-day affair, staged across some of Udaipur’s most iconic venues: The Leela Palace, Zenana Mahal, and the Island Palace on Lake Pichola.

The celebrations have drawn celebrated names from around the world: Justin Bieber, Donald Trump Jr, and DJs like Tiesto are reportedly part of the entertainment roster.

Bollywood’s elite have also made a strong showing. According to multiple reports, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Shahid Kapoor are among the prominent guests and performers.

On Saturday, the mehendi ceremony was held under a radiant sky, bringing together guests in joyful celebration. Actress Madhuri Dixit even recreated the iconic “Dola Re Dola” hook step from Devdas, wearing a green lehenga-choli and pink dupatta, much to the delight of the audience.