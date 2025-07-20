Jennifer Love Hewitt says she 'havent seen' Sarah Michelle Gellar since I Know What You Did Last Summer premiered

Washington DC [US], July 20 (ANI): Actress and film producer Jennifer Love Hewitt, who rose to fame as a teen star for her role as Julie James in the horror film 'I Know What You Did Last Summer', shared that she has not spoken to her co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar since the slasher debuted in 1997, reported Variety.

Despite the lack of communication, Hewitt maintains there are no difference between them.

"I honestly don't even know what that was or how that all came to be," Hewitt said of her rumoured feud with Gellar. "I just think people don't want the narrative to be easy. Why do we always have to be against each other and out for each other?"

She continued, "I haven't seen Sarah. Literally, we've not talked since I saw her at 18 years old when the first movie came out. That's why it's so funny to me. People were like, 'Say something back' And I'm like, 'What am I going to say? I've not seen her.' On my side, we're good. I have no idea where this is coming from," according to Variety.

Hewitt and Gellar reprised their 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' roles for the 2025 reboot, which was released recently. 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' is a 2025 slasher film directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sam Lansky from a story by Leah McKendrick and Robinson.

It is the fourth instalment in the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' franchise and the sequel to 'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer' (1998). The film stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, and Austin Nichols, with Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Brandy from the first two films, respectively, appear in cameos.

