Jensen Ackles on reunion with Supernatural co-stars in final season of 'The Boys': 'It was quite an experience'

‘Supernatural’ fans will soon witness a long-anticipated on-screen reunion as Jensen Ackles expressed enthusiasm over once again collaborating with former co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins in the concluding season of ‘The Boys’.

In a recent interview with People, Ackles opened up about his enduring friendship with Padalecki and Collins, saying, “We see each other more often than you would think — honestly, at least once a month.”

Reflecting on the recent experience of having both actors visit and work with him on the set, he shared, “It was weird. It was like inviting my friends over to somebody else’s house for dinner. I was like, ‘Listen, guys, don’t make me look bad. I got to stay here.’ They were amazing. I can’t wait to talk more about it because it was quite an experience.”

The possibility of Padalecki joining the Prime Video series gained traction after Kripke publicly expressed his desire to work with the actor on 'The Boys' final season. Padalecki confirmed to Deadline last June that he was open to the idea. “The answer is yes,” he said, signalling his willingness to reunite with his former showrunner and co-star.

The fourth season of ‘The Boys’, which is currently airing, also saw the arrival of another ‘Supernatural’ alumnus. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who portrayed the Winchester brothers’ father in the earlier seasons of the CW series, made a memorable appearance as Joe Kessler — a hallucination tormenting Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher.

‘The Boys’ Final Season Wraps Up This week, Kripke marked the end of principal photography on The Boys' finale with a heartfelt message on social media. “It’s bittersweet, but my primary feeling is gratitude,” he wrote. “We have the best cast, the best crew, the most fun story to write, and something that is impossible to predict: the right timing. You wait your whole career to have maybe two of those things, if you’re lucky. We got all of them.”

This reunion would not only serve as a nostalgic moment for long-time viewers of ‘Supernatural’, but also a fitting culmination to Kripke’s two most iconic genre-bending series.

‘The Boys’ To Turn Into Mini ‘Supernatural’ Ackles, who starred as Dean Winchester for 15 seasons alongside Padalecki’s Sam Winchester in Eric Kripke’s cult CW series ‘Supernatural’ (2005–2020), joined ‘The Boys’ in its third season as Soldier Boy. Since then, The Boys has continued to attract a growing audience, with Kripke, the showrunner, now preparing to bring the story to a close with its upcoming fifth season.