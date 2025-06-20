'Jeremy Allen White was very tolerant of me': Bruce Springsteen on his biopic set visits

Washington DC [US], June 20 (ANI): Singer Bruce Springsteen opened up about watching the shoot of his biopic 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere', revealing that he sometimes avoided "deeply personal" scenes when he would visit the set, reported Variety.

"Deliver Me From Nowhere," in which "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White plays Springsteen, chronicles the making of his 1982 album 'Nebraska.' The record would go on to become one of his most popular works and was made at a time when Springsteen was reconciling his newfound success with the ghosts of his past.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, as quoted by Variety, Springsteen was asked what it's been like to watch someone else play a younger version of him.

"I'm sure it's much worse for the actor than for me. Jeremy Allen White was very, very tolerant of me on the days that I would appear on the set," as quoted by Variety.

To avoid the problems on sets, Springsteen told White, "Look, anytime I'm in the way, just give me the look and I'm on my way home." He added, "The days that I got out there, he was wonderfully tolerant with me being there. And it was just fun. It was enjoyable," as quoted by Variety.

However, the singer admitted that there was "some unusualness" to the process because the biopic "involves, in some ways, some of the most painful days of my life, reported People.

When they filmed certain scenes, Springsteen sometimes opted to stay home.

"If there was a scene coming up that was sometimes really deeply personal, I wanted the actors to feel completely free, and I didn't want to get in the way, and so I would just stay at home," he said.

Springsteen added: "If Scott Cooper, the director, wanted or needed me there for something, I would try to make it. But I was on tour in Canada for the whole first month or so of the filming, and so I was out really out on the road quite a bit and working at that time," as quoted by Variety.

'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere' released its first trailer on Wednesday and is set to hit theaters on October 24.