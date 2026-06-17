Jeremy Clarkson reveals aggressive cancer diagnosis in emotional Clarkson’s Farm Season 5 finale

Jeremy Clarkson, one of Britain's most recognisable television presenters and the longtime face of motoring programme Top Gear, has disclosed that he is undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with what doctors described as an 'aggressive' form of cancer.

Television presenter Jeremy Clarkson reveals he has an 'aggressive' form of cancer The revelation came during the final two episodes of the fifth season of Clarkson’s Farm, currently streaming on Prime Video, where Clarkson spoke candidly about his health battle with co-stars Charlie Ireland and Kaleb Cooper.

In a conversation featured in the programme, Clarkson told his colleagues, “I’ve got cancer.” A visibly shocked Cooper responded, “No, you haven’t. Where?” Clarkson then replied, “Where it is is of no concern of anybody. I’ve known since May.”

The presenter went on to explain that his recent absence from filming was connected to medical investigations. Clarkson said he had “had a biopsy” after consulting doctors and was subsequently informed that the cancer was “aggressive.” However, he also shared a positive development, noting that the disease had been detected “really early”.

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Discussing the treatment process, Clarkson explained that surgery would be required. “I’ll have to go and have an operation and then, the operation is in and out in no time, but your body’s out of action for a little while,” he said.

The programme later showed Clarkson recovering in a hospital bed, reflecting on the season and his uncertain future. Speaking directly to viewers, he noted that Clarkson’s Farm Season 5 had begun “with me in a hospital bed and we are at the end of Season 5 and I’m back in a hospital bed.”

He also revealed that aspects of his medical treatment had encountered complications. Clarkson said that “some of the treatment” had “gone awry,” before making a stark assessment of what lies ahead. “If his next round of treatment is ‘successful, I’ll see you for Season 6, and if it isn’t, I won’t,’” he said during the episode.

Ahead of the season finale, Clarkson warned audiences that the concluding instalments would be emotionally challenging. In a video shared with followers on Instagram, he described the episodes as “really, really difficult,” foreshadowing the personal revelations that would unfold on screen.

The disclosure marks the latest health challenge faced by the 65-year-old broadcaster, who remains one of the most influential figures in British television. Clarkson first rose to international prominence through Top Gear, where he spent nearly two decades presenting alongside Richard Hammond and James May.

The trio helped transform the BBC motoring programme into a global phenomenon, attracting millions of viewers with a distinctive blend of automotive journalism, humour and adventure.

Following his departure from Top Gear, Clarkson found renewed success with Clarkson’s Farm, which debuted on Prime Video in 2021. The series chronicles his efforts to manage Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire despite having little prior farming experience. Combining humour with an examination of the challenges facing British agriculture, the programme has become one of the streaming platform’s most popular factual entertainment offerings.