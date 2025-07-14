Jeremy Renner addresses ex-wife’s abuse allegations: ‘It’s clickbait, and it hurts my feelings’

In a candid new interview with The Guardian, actor Jeremy Renner has addressed the serious allegations made against him by ex-wife Sonni Pacheco during their 2019 divorce and custody proceedings.

Advertisement

The ‘Hawkeye’ and ‘Avengers’ star said he was falsely accused and described the experience as both painful and dehumanising.

“Being accused of things you’ve not done, right? That doesn’t feel good to anybody,” Renner said, referring to Pacheco’s past claims that he had allegedly threatened to kill her and himself. “It certainly doesn’t feel good when you’re a celebrity and it’s known to everybody.”

What Happened Between Renner and Pacheco? Pacheco, a Canadian model, was married to Renner for ten months before filing for divorce in December 2014. During the custody dispute over their daughter Ava, now 12, Pacheco alleged that Renner once put a gun in his mouth, fired into the ceiling while their daughter was in the house, and left drugs within reach of the child. Renner denied all allegations at the time.

Advertisement

In his recent interview, Renner described the media’s coverage of these claims as exploitative and damaging: “It’s all the salaciousness that happens out there. It’s clickbait, and it hurts my feelings and it dehumanises people.”

While Pacheco reportedly sought sole custody of their daughter, the former couple currently share joint custody. Asked if he ever feared losing custody, Renner dismissed the idea: “That’s just lawyers talking. That’s lawyers arguing. The custody was easy.”

He went on to say that their co-parenting dynamic has since improved: “Her mum and I get along very well, and we’re in each other’s lives. It’s lovely.”

Despite their turbulent history, Renner now prefers to keep their relationship private. “It’s no one’s business,” he stated firmly.

Advertisement

Jeremy Renner's Work Front On the work front, Jeremy was last seen in ‘Mayor of Kingston’. He will next be seen in a pivotal role in ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’. The film will be the third film in the Knives Out franchise, led by Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc.

Also Read | Wake Up Dead Man trailer gives OUT release date, netizens react

The film will also feature Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.