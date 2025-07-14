Jeremy Renner opens up on his ex-wife Sonni Pachecos allegations, says 'It certainly doesnt feel good'

Washington, DC [US], July 14 (ANI): Actor Jeremy Renner opened up about how his divorce and custody battle with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, as reported by the New York Post.

He talked about allegations during their 2019 divorce proceedings that he allegedly threatened to kill her and himself.

"Whatever stress I've had in life, I've tried to find a way of laughing through it," said the actor, adding, "And that's where sometimes cynicism comes out you think, 'I'm just going to laugh at this stuff'," according to the New York Post.

Renner continued, "Being accused of things you've not done, right? That doesn't feel good to anybody. It certainly doesn't feel good when you're a celebrity and it's known to everybody."

Renner later shared that Pacheco's claims were not true.

"No, and they happen all the time," he shared. "It's all the salaciousness that happens out there. It's clickbait, and it hurts my feelings, and it dehumanises people," as reported by the New York Post.

The Oscar nominee also explained that he ignored the public's reaction when the allegations first emerged.

"It doesn't matter to me what people say," the 'Avengers' star shared. "They're saying it for their own reasons and not for the right reasons or the truth. And I'm used to that, because I'm a public figure. I don't read people's reviews, I don't read people's comments. I don't care. That's not part of my life," as per the outlet.

Renner and Pacheco were married for ten months before the model filed for divorce in December 2014.

During their subsequent custody battle over daughter Ava, now 12, Pacheco claimed Renner threatened to kill her and once stuck a gun in his mouth and shot into the ceiling while Ava was in her room, according to TMZ.

She also reportedly accused Renner of drug use and leaving cocaine on a bathroom counter where Ava could reach, according to the New York Post.

However, he denied all of Pacheco's allegations at the time.

Pacheco fought for sole custody of Ava, but she and Renner currently have joint custody.

"Her mom and I get along very well, and we're in each other's lives," he shared, adding, "It's lovely."

Renner also shared that his relationship with his ex-wife is "no one's business."

"It's great," he said. "She's got a new baby and she sends me beautiful pictures."