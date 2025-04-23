Jeremy Renner says he could see his ’left eye with his right eye’ after near-fatal accident

Washington [US], April 23 (ANI): Actor Jeremy Renner's memoir My Next Breath, where he shares personal memories from his near-fatal accident in 2023, is set to release on April 29 this year.

Advertisement

'The Avengers' star was injured by his 14,000-pound Snowcat vehicle while trying to stop it from hitting his nephew in January 2023. He suffered over 35 broken bones and serious injuries to his head and chest, reported People.

Renner, who recently spoke to the publication, opened up about the accident, stating that it is a part of his life now and that writing about it helped him process the trauma.

"Writing about it has been very emotionally cathartic to have to go word by word through it all again. I don't not talk about it. It's part of my life every day, and it's always a wonderful reminder of the strength of the human spirit and how fragile the body is and how badass it is at recovery," Renner told People.

Advertisement

In the book, he recalls a shocking moment when he could see his "left eye with [his] right eye" after his head hit the pavement. Despite the pain, Renner says he is not haunted by the memories.

"I'm not haunted by the incident -- not too often anyway -- by the images, the sounds. But I am reminded of my new reality, and it's wonderfully positive. I didn't die."