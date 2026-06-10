Jeremy Strong transforms into Mark Zuckerberg in 1st teaser trailer for Aaron Sorkin's The Social Reckoning

Aaron Sorkin has released the first trailer for The Social Reckoning, his highly anticipated follow-up to The Social Network, with the footage placing renewed scrutiny on the social media giant formerly known as Facebook and the controversies that have surrounded it in recent years.
The film stars Jeremy Strong as Zuckerberg, taking over the role originally played by Jesse Eisenberg in David Fincher's acclaimed 2010 drama. The trailer, released on Wednesday, depicts an older and embattled Zuckerberg preparing to face congressional questioning amid mounting criticism of the platform's influence and business practices.
Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film is described as a companion piece rather than a direct sequel to The Social Network.
The story draws heavily from The Facebook Files, the investigative series published by The Wall Street Journal in 2021, which revealed internal company research and sparked debate about the platform's impact on mental health, misinformation and public discourse.
At the centre of the narrative is whistleblower Frances Haugen, played by Mikey Madison. The film follows Haugen's decision to share internal documents with Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White.
Their collaboration ultimately led to a series of reports that exposed some of the company's most closely guarded internal findings.
The trailer highlights the tension between corporate power and public accountability, with Sorkin framing the story as a modern struggle between institutions and individuals. The filmmaker has previously described the project as a "David and Goliath" story for the digital age.
The cast also includes Wunmi Mosaku, Betty Gilpin, Bill Burr and Billy Magnussen. Early reactions to the trailer have focused on Strong's transformation into Zuckerberg, with many observers noting the actor's altered appearance, voice and mannerisms.
The original The Social Network was a critical and commercial success, earning more than $220 million worldwide and winning three Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin. Its exploration of Facebook's origins helped define a generation of technology-focused cinema.
The Social Reckoning is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 9 October 2026.