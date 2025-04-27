Meet world’s richest comedian, net worth surpassing Tom Cruise and Dwayne Johnson combined, thanks to one iconic TV show

The world's richest comedian is a billionaire, with a net worth of more than several Hollywood A-listers, including Tom Cruise, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Robert De Niro and even Shah Rukh Khan from India.

World's richest comedian It is none other than Jerry Seinfeld.

Jerry Seinfeld rose to fame as the creator and star of the iconic 90s' sitcom Seinfeld.

He became the richest comedian and made it to the Forbes list as the only one from the community. As per the list, Seinfeld has a net worth of $1.1 billion, which makes it richer than several top actors from the West.

Jerry Seinfeld's earnings The magazine mentioned Seinfeld's "fortune comes from his share of the syndication revenue the show generates, as well as income from touring, films and other projects".

As per the report, Jerry Seinfeld's major earnings come from the revenue of his show. "Seinfeld and co-creator Larry David reportedly earn 15% of the show's syndication revenue, which includes sales to local television stations and streaming platforms," Forbes says.

Besides this, Seinfeld has starred in a handful of movies, and documentaries and even starred in cameo roles. Among them is his film Bee Movie which was a hit while his latest release, Unfrosted failed to impress the audience. However, the revenue from his hit sitcom continues to maintain his net worth as a billionaire. Reportedly, the comedian has earned more than $700 million from the show itself.

Some of his other work are Netflix comedy specials and the successful interview show Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.

Seinfeld with his net worth remains ahead of Shah Rukh Khan ($770 million), Tom Cruise ($600 million), George Clooney ($$239 million), Adam Sandler ($800 million), Dwayne Johnson ($400 million), Robert De Niro ($500 million)and Johnny Depp ($100 million).