Jessie J hospitalised weeks after breast cancer surgery

Washington DC [US], August 4 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Jessie J shared health updates recently after recovering from a health batlle. Just six weeks after sharing that she underwent surgery to treat her "early breast cancer," the singer shared that she was back in the hospital, reported E! News.

"How I spent the last 24 hours," Jessie wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of an IV in her arm. "6 weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned."

"I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung," she continued. "IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD."

She shared that doctotrs have identified some infection.

"They ran a lot of tests which ended up showing I have an infection still trying to figure out what and a little fluid on my lungs," she said, adding, "Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night I hate being in hospital and will continue the investigation as an outpatient," reported E! News.

The 37-year-old's hospitalization came two months after she shared her initial breast cancer diagnosis on social media. And since then, she has been candid about how difficult the journey has been.

"The recovery physically is far from quick or easy, and mentally it's been the most challenging time for me," she wrote in a separate post to her Instagram Stories. "Especially as a Mum with a toddler and being unable to be the mother I usually am."

"Having to change the plans for my career for this year has been frustrating after working so hard to get to this point and excited to do it all," she continued. "But it's life, I know that. And don't get me wrong, getting the all clear is incredible. But that result didn't speed up or make the recovery from the surgery any easier physically."

"I love moving and working and being up and active but I can't be right now, and that's what it is," she added. "I am finding the strength in knowing that all can be adjusted to align with a slower pace and the support of my very small inner circle."

Jessie updated her fans about her cancer diagnosis."I was diagnosed with early breast cancer," she said in a June 3 Instagram video. "Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early.'"Jessie also added humor into her health update, as she continued, "It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music," reported E! News.

