Jessie J opens up about early breast cancer diagnosis before releasing new single

Washington [US], June 5 (ANI): In a deeply personal revelation, singer-songwriter Jessie J has shared that she has been diagnosed with early breast cancer.

The Grammy-nominated artist took to Instagram to open up about her health journey, explaining that she wanted to be transparent with her fans and followers, despite the personal challenges she is facing.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Jessie J disclosed that the diagnosis came just before the release of her new single, 'No Secrets', which is part of her upcoming sixth studio album.

"Before 'No Secrets' came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer," she shared, emphasising the importance of the word early in her diagnosis.

"I'm highlighting the word 'early.' Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word early," she added, expressing her determination to remain hopeful.

The 'Price Tag' singer admitted that part of her decision to speak out was because she felt she had not been processing the news enough due to her busy schedule.

"I just wanted to be open and share it, partly because selfishly I do not talk about it enough, I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard," she said in the video.

Despite the severity of the diagnosis, Jessie J shared that she was encouraged by the support she has received from her fans and loved ones in the past when she opened up about personal struggles.

"I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories," she said, highlighting the therapeutic power of community and connection.

Jessie J also reflected on the timing of her diagnosis in relation to her music release.

With the title of her new song No Secrets and the upcoming track 'Living My Best Life', she acknowledged the irony of the situation.

"I know the press are going to say crazy stuff, but you know what, to get diagnosed with this as I'm putting out a song called 'No Secrets' right before a song called 'Living My Best Life,' which was all pre-planned before I found out about this," she said, adding with a sense of disbelief, "I mean you can't make it up."

Jessie J first gained international recognition in the early 2010s with her breakthrough hits such as 'Domino' and 'Bang Bang', the latter of which featured collaborations with pop icons Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.