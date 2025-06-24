Jessie J shares health update after undergoing surgery for cancer treatment

Washington DC [US], June 24 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Jessie J shared that she underwent surgery nearly three weeks after revealing she had been diagnosed with "early breast cancer," reported E! News.

"I am home now," Jessie wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, "to rest and wait for my results."

The 37-year-old--who shares son Sky Safir, 2, with boyfriend Channan Safir Colman--posted a carousel of pictures and videos of "the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours," which included her toddler laughing alongside her in a hospital bed. Her partner can be seen kissing her forehead and holding her hand as she awaited surgery.

In one video, she explained her son the entire procedure that involves draining blood and fluid from her breasts, telling him in the clip, "So the water and the blood comes out of mommy's booby and comes out of the tube and into the bottle."

"I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through," Jessie promised in her caption. "Grateful to my doctor/surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family/friends who came to visit," reported E! News.

The singer added, "Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this!"

Earlier this month, Jessie updated her fans about her cancer diagnosis.

"I was diagnosed with early breast cancer," she said in a June 3 Instagram video. "Cancer sucks in any form, but I'm holding on to the word 'early.'"

Jessie also added humor into her health update, as she continued, "It's a very dramatic way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive tits and more music," reported E! News.

"I do not talk about it enough," she shared. "I'm not processing it because I'm working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I'm an open book."