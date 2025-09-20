'Jesus, Take the Wheel' songwriter Brett James dies in North Carolina plane crash

Los Angeles [US], September 20 (ANI): Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James has reportedly died in a plane crash in North Carolina, according to PEOPLE. He was 57.

As per the publication, multiple reports suggest that James was one of three people on board a Cirrus SR22T plane that went down near Iotla Valley Elementary School in Franklin, North Carolina, on Thursday, Sept. 18. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that there were no survivors.

According to PEOPLE, the FAA, in a statement, said, "A Cirrus SR22T crashed in a field in Franklin, North Carolina, around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 18. Three people were on board."

The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the crash.

In a Facebook post, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, where James was inducted in 2020, remembered him as one of country music's greats. The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) also mourned his loss, writing, "Brett was a trusted collaborator to country's greatest names and a true advocate for his fellow songwriters. Brett, your ASCAP family misses you dearly. Thank you for your unforgettable music."

One of his last social media posts was a happy family picture on Father's Day, captioned, "Such an amazing Father's Day!!"

The Macon County Sheriff's Office confirmed the crash and assured parents that all students and staff at the nearby school were safe.

James was born on June 5, 1968, in Columbia, Missouri. He first studied medicine before leaving college to follow his passion for music. In 1995, he released his debut album under Arista Nashville's Career Records, and over the years, he went on to become one of Nashville's most respected songwriters.

He wrote hits for Carrie Underwood, including "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Cowboy Casanova," Kenny Chesney's "When the Sun Goes Down" and "Out Last Night," Dierks Bentley's "I Hold On," Jason Aldean's "The Truth," and Rascal Flatts' "Summer Nights."

