Jesy Nelson shares health update after undergoing surgery

Washington [US], April 7 (ANI): Singer Jesy Nelson shared updates with her fans about how she is doing after undergoing surgery due to a complication with her pregnancy.

Nelson rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Little Mix. As part of Little Mix, Nelson achieved seventeen top-ten singles and five number-one singles on the UK Singles Chart.

The singer, who is expecting twins with fellow musician Zion Foster posted a video on her Instagram Stories, taken from her hospital room, reported People.

"We just wanted to come on here because we are another week further along and we feel so grateful and blessed that these little babies are still going strong," she said.

"And we just wanted to also thank you so much for all your support and beautiful messages," she continued, adding, "You guys have been so lovely. We've seen all of your lovely messages and stories, and it's just really helped us keep going. So we just wanted to say thank you for that," as per the outlet.

"And yeah, we're still in here [at the hospital], going strong," she added, before telling fans she hoped they could "enjoy the sunshine" outside. "Unfortunately, we can't. Well, we can. Zion takes me out in the wheelchair down the road, but that's as far as we can go."

Nelson wrapped up her video by promising her fans to provide future updates on the couple's "journey," as per the outlet.

In a video posted on March 5, she shared that "one baby might take all the nutrients" from the placenta, or "the other might, which -- really awful to say -- could lead to both babies dying."

On March 8, she shared another update revealing that she was experiencing symptoms that doctors had advised her to "watch out for," including her stomach tightening and difficulty breathing. She captioned the video, "TTTS update," while referring to twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, according to People.

After a checkup at the hospital, Nelson shared that doctors have decided that "they have to perform the procedure, which is obviously not what we wanted to happen, according to People.

She added, "But it's necessary because it's going to give our babies the best chance of surviving."

Days later, on March 30, she had another update for her fans, in the video, the singer shared that the couple has "some amazing news" as "The TTTS has cleared up. The operation was a success, which is just absolutely incredible. We are so, so lucky," she said, before sharing that she had to remain in the hospital in order to reduce her risk of preterm labor. "Every week, we're like, please, please stay in there."

