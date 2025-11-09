Jhulan Goswami, Anjum Chopra join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 19 sets to celebrate India’s World Cup win

Mumbai: The celebrations for Team India’s historic ICC Women’s World Cup victory are showing no signs of slowing down. Former cricketers Jhulan Goswami and Anjum Chopra, who were part of India’s cricketing golden era, recently joined Salman Khan on the sets of Bigg Boss 19 to mark the team’s landmark achievement.

The two sporting icons appeared on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the popular reality show, where they interacted with the Bollywood superstar and shared moments from India’s triumphant campaign.

Sharing pictures from the sets on Instagram, Jhulan wrote,

“This month so far has been filled with many unforgettable nights, and this was definitely one of those nights. Had such a lovely time sharing the stage with @beingsalmankhan and @anjum_chopra on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar. Can’t wait for you all to see the fun moments!”

Celebrating India’s victory on screen India’s long wait for an ICC Women’s World Cup trophy finally ended this month after the team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final. Star performances by Shafali Verma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) sealed the win — ending heartbreaks from the 2005 and 2017 finals and writing a new chapter in Indian cricket history.

Jhulan and Anjum, both present at the venue as broadcasters, were seen celebrating on the ground with the players after the win. Jhulan, visibly emotional, hugged skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as the team lifted the trophy — a moment that went viral online.

Legends of the game, celebrating the next generation

Jhulan Goswami, one of the most celebrated names in women’s cricket, retired in 2022 after a two-decade-long career. With 255 wickets in ODIs, she remains the highest wicket-taker in the format. Across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, she has a combined tally of 355 wickets.

Her teammate and co-guest on the show, Anjum Chopra, represented India in over 150 international matches, becoming one of the pioneers of women’s cricket in the country.

After India’s win, Jhulan took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, “The wait was long, but the joy… unmatched.”

Anjum Chopra echoed her sentiments, posting, “The girls have made our dreams a reality. Here’s to a glorious new era for the #WomenInBlue.”

Their Bigg Boss 19 appearance added a heartwarming crossover between Bollywood and Indian cricket — uniting two of India’s greatest passions on one stage.