‘Jhut, lalach, aur fareb’: RJ Mahvash’s veiled attack ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma divorce verdict today

As Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma are officially heading for divorce, RJ Mahvash shared a cryptic post on March 19, Wednesday night. This comes days after the leg spin bowler grabbed headlines when he was spotted with RJ Mahvash at the Champions Trophy final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. RJ Mahvash was seen with the 34-year-old cricketer at one of the premium stands.

RJ Mahvash's recent post on Instagram stated, “Jhut, lalach, aur fareb se parey hain..khuda ka shukr ainey aaj bhi khade hain...” Amid his ongoing divorce from Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash's message is speculated to point to Chahal-Verma situation. The post with usage of Hindi terms that refer to lies, greed, and deception caught social media attention. The cricketer liked the post almost instantly after it went online whcich ignited discussions online.

Social media reaction Yuzvendra Chahal fans were quick to react to the post which has garnered over 2.73 lakh likes and several comments. A user wrote, “Chahal liked in 10 seconds.” Another user remarked, “Chahal bhai neh auto like on kr rakha hai kya.” A third user replied, “Chahal bhaiya ka IPL me comeback dekho ab" (Watch Chahal’s comeback in IPL now). A fourth user commented, “Chahal Bhai liked the post first when it was uploaded." A fifth user stated, “Bas 20th March ka intezaar hai.”

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma divorce Notably, the Bombay High Court directed the Bandra Magistrate Court to expedite the divorce proceedings in Chahal-Verma case, Hindustan Times reported. The divorce petition was filed in a family court on February 5 this yearwith mutual consent.

Final court decision is expected to come out today, March 20. "As the petitioner No 1 (Chahal) is a participant of IPL, the advocate informs that he may not be available post March 21. The family court is hence requested to decide their divorce plea by tomorrow (March 20)," the High Court said on Wednesday. At around 11:00 am today, Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted at Bandra Family Court for hearing in his divorce proceedings.

This comes in the wake of upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to which Chahal would not be available from March 21. The matter was put on fast track due to Chahal's IPL commitments to Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 season, which kicks off on March 22.