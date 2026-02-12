Jim Curtis shares romantic birthday tribute to Jennifer Aniston

Washington [US], February 12 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston marked her 57th birthday with a public display of affection from boyfriend Jim Curtis, who shared a romantic tribute to the actor on Instagram early Thursday morning.

Curtis' post featured two intimate photographs of the couple, underscoring their romantic relationship.

The main image, captured in black and white, shows Aniston and Curtis sharing a passionate kiss as they lean over a floral arrangement. Aniston is seen wearing a dark sleeveless top paired with a long necklace.

The second photograph offers a lighter moment, the pair laughing arm-in-arm while relaxing on the deck of a boat.

Keeping his message brief and affectionate, Curtis captioned the post, "HBD MY [love]".

The birthday tribute serves as a continued public confirmation of the couple's romance, which first sparked attention in July 2025 when they were spotted together on a trip to Spain.

Aniston later made the relationship Instagram official in November 2025 on the occasion of Curtis' 50th birthday.

On November 2, 2025, the 'Friends' star shared a black-and-white photograph of the couple, in which she is seen wrapping her arms around Curtis from behind as he smiles at the camera.

"Happy birthday, my love," she wrote at the time, adding, "Cherished." The post was met with an outpouring of support from fans, many expressing happiness at seeing the actor in a new relationship.

Since first being linked, Aniston and Curtis have made several public appearances together. They attended 'The Morning Show' season 4 premiere in September and were also seen at a dinner with Aniston's longtime friend Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in August.

Curtis, a hypnotherapist, wellness expert, and author, has worked in the health and wellness space for over two decades.

He is also set to release an upcoming book titled 'The Book of Possibility'.