Jim Parsons recalls being miserable despite The Big Bang Theory success: ‘Wouldn’t do that again for any money…’

The Big Bang Theory is among the most successful television shows, which continues to rule the hearts of its million fans. The heart and soul of the show, actor Jim Parsons, who essayed the iconic role of Sheldon Cooper in the show, made a shocking revelation, recalling his "miserable" and unhappy life during the peak years of his career. He said that even now, no amount of money can convince him to go through the same situation again.

Jim Parsons on how The Big Bang Theory affected him Jim Parsons opened up about his decades-long career and the success of The Big Bang Theory during his latest appearance on the All Out with Jon Dean podcast.

Talking about the show, Parsons said, “I look back now and realise that there were many ways, at some of the best moments of my life, I was miserable. I was not happy. I was stressed. I felt that there were so many plates I was supposed to be keeping in the air, and that the success and the good things of life that were happening were only due to this overworking... discipline and whatever. Maybe to a degree that was true. I don’t know. I can’t say because that’s how I was.”

“I wouldn’t do that again” Despite receiving critical acclaim and a host of prestigious awards, including Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award nomination, Jim Parsons shared that his fame came with a hefty price for his own personal life. “I wouldn’t do that again and for any amount of money ... it was stressful and miserable at times. I made myself miserable,” maintained Parsons, who was once named as the world's highest-paid television actor by Forbes.

To this, the host further asked him whether it was just due to his “work ethic." The 53-year-old actor admitted that it was a part of it. He added that it was “really just obsessive behaviour basically”. During the conversation, Parsons pointed out that the role “is not going away". However, since the ending of the show in 2019, Parsons added that he's been “changing my relationship to it.”

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About The Big Bang Theory and its sequels The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 successful seasons with 279 episodes between 2007 and 2019. It also starred Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik as the lead.

The global success of The Big Bang Theory launched a multimedia franchise. A prequel series focusing on the early life of Parsons' character, Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon, aired from 2017 to 2024.

It was followed by a third series in the franchise, a sequel to Young Sheldon titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. It premiered in October 2024