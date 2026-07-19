Jim Parsons recalls being miserable despite The Big Bang Theory success: ‘Wouldn’t do that again for any money…’

The Big Bang Theory is among the most successful television shows, which continues to rule the hearts of its million fans. The heart and soul of the show, actor Jim Parsons, who essayed the iconic role of Sheldon Cooper in the show, made a shocking revelation, recalling his "miserable" and unhappy life during the peak years of his career. He said that even now, no amount of money can convince him to go through the same situation again.

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Jim Parsons on how The Big Bang Theory affected him Jim Parsons opened up about his decades-long career and the success of The Big Bang Theory during his latest appearance on the All Out with Jon Dean podcast.

Talking about the show, Parsons said, “I look back now and realise that there were many ways, at some of the best moments of my life, I was miserable. I was not happy. I was stressed. I felt that there were so many plates I was supposed to be keeping in the air, and that the success and the good things of life that were happening were only due to this overworking... discipline and whatever. Maybe to a degree that was true. I don’t know. I can’t say because that’s how I was.”

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“I wouldn’t do that again” Despite receiving critical acclaim and a host of prestigious awards, including Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award nomination, Jim Parsons shared that his fame came with a hefty price for his own personal life. “I wouldn’t do that again and for any amount of money ... it was stressful and miserable at times. I made myself miserable,” maintained Parsons, who was once named as the world's highest-paid television actor by Forbes.

To this, the host further asked him whether it was just due to his “work ethic." The 53-year-old actor admitted that it was a part of it. He added that it was “really just obsessive behaviour basically”. During the conversation, Parsons pointed out that the role “is not going away". However, since the ending of the show in 2019, Parsons added that he's been “changing my relationship to it.”

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Also Read | Variations on the Big Bang Theory

About The Big Bang Theory and its sequels The Big Bang Theory ran for 12 successful seasons with 279 episodes between 2007 and 2019. It also starred Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik as the lead.

The global success of The Big Bang Theory launched a multimedia franchise. A prequel series focusing on the early life of Parsons' character, Sheldon Cooper, Young Sheldon, aired from 2017 to 2024.

It was followed by a third series in the franchise, a sequel to Young Sheldon titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. It premiered in October 2024

A fourth series followed the story of Stuart Bloom and his girlfriend Denise, along with geologist Bert Kibbler, titled Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. It is slated for worldwide premiere on 23 July 2026 on HBO Max.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.