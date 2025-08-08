Jimmy Fallon skewers Donald Trump over India tariffs — and slips in cheeky Sydney Sweeney dig

American comedian and late-night host Jimmy Fallon has taken aim at United States President Donald Trump’s latest political moves, lampooning his new tariff plans and poking fun at his recent show of support for actor Sydney Sweeney.

During his monologue, Fallon zeroed in on Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on a wide range of countries.

"Today, President Trump's tariffs went into effect for more than 90 countries including Canada, Brazil, and India. The only places Trump didn't charge are North Korea and Epstein Island. Meanwhile 50% of the tariffs on Brazil will dramatically raise the price of bananas, mangoes and pineapples. Edible arrangements were like, 'as long as you don't raise the price of cantaloupe and long toothpicks, we're good.'"

Fallon also joked about the impact on household goods.

“Even toilet paper will get more expensive. You know its bad when people come out of the bathroom like, 'Hey, where's that long CVS receipt?'”

The comedian then shifted to international affairs, highlighting Trump’s looming deadline for Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

"Tomorrow is the deadline Trump set for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Yeah, it's high on Trump's to-do list right under build a new ballroom and meet Sydney Sweeney."

The Sweeney mention follows recent backlash involving the actor and American Eagle, with Fallon teasing Trump’s enthusiasm to meet her.

He also turned his attention to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intentions.

"Meanwhile Vladimir Putin said that he wants to meet with Trump next week. Then, all other leaders looked at Trump like, 'oh, you're in trouble!'"