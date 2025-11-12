Jimmy Kimmel cries during emotional monologue on lifelong friend Cleto Escobedo: ‘It’s just not fair’

Jimmy Kimmel fought back tears as he opened Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, honoring his lifelong friend and band leader Cleto Escobedo III, who died earlier that day at 59. The 57-year-old host began the show visibly emotional, calling the moment “the hardest monologue” he’s ever had to deliver in his 23 years on air.

“We’ve been on the air for almost 23 years and I’ve had to do some hard monologues along the way. But this one’s the hardest because late last night, early this morning, we lost someone very special who was much too young,” Kimmel said, his voice breaking.

He described Escobedo as a “great friend, father, son, musician and man”, before pausing, struggling to continue. “Everyone loves Cleto… everyone here at the show. We are devastated by this. It’s not… it’s just not fair," he added.

Jimmy Kimmel and Cleto Escobedo's friendship Kimmel shared that he and Escobedo had known each other since childhood, growing up together in Las Vegas. In a statement posted earlier on Instagram, Kimmel wrote, “Cleto and I have been inseparable since I was nine years old. The fact that we got to work together every day is a dream neither of us could ever have imagined would come true. Cherish your friends and please keep Cleto’s wife, children, and parents in your prayers.”

Escobedo’s father, Cleto Escobedo Sr., performed with the Jimmy Kimmel Live! band, Cleto and the Cletones, during Tuesday’s episode - a deeply emotional appearance. Escobedo’s mother was also seated in the audience, reports People.

The loss came just days after the show postponed its 6 November episode due to what Kimmel’s team described as a “personal matter”.

A musician remembered for joy and generosity Before joining Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2003, Escobedo had already built a respected career, touring with Earth, Wind & Fire and Paula Abdul and even landing his own record deal. Yet, for Kimmel, it was about more than music. “Of course, I wanted great musicians, but I wanted somebody I had chemistry with,” Kimmel said in an interview, as per People.

In a 2021 ABC featurette, Escobedo recalled how Kimmel asked him to lead the band. “Jimmy called and said, ‘Hey man, I think I’m going to have this show, do you want to be my band leader?’ Of course, I was like, ‘Yes.’ It’s been the best gig ever," he said.

Escobedo often credited his father for his career. “I play sax because he played sax when I was a kid,” he said. “He quit performing so he could be home with me and worked as a busboy for 30 years. He sacrificed a lot for me.”

As Kimmel ended Tuesday’s tribute, he announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would take the next two nights off, saying Cleto would not have wanted them to skip that night’s episode, which featured Eddie Murphy. “He loved this show. And we loved him,” Kimmel said softly.

