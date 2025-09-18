Jimmy Kimmel Live suspended: Sinclair to air Charlie Kirk tribute special in late-night slot this Friday

In a dramatic shake-up for late-night television, Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been suspended indefinitely across several ABC affiliates, with Sinclair Broadcast Group announcing plans to replace the popular programme with a special tribute to Charlie Kirk. The move follows an FCC warning over remarks made by Kimmel regarding Kirk’s recent death, which sparked widespread backlash.

Why was Jimmy Kimmel Live! suspended? The controversy stems from Kimmel’s September 15 monologue, where he addressed the shooting death of pro-Trump activist and commentator Charlie Kirk. Kirk, known for his polarising ‘Prove Me Wrong’ debates and MAGA-aligned views, was fatally shot on September 10 at Utah Valley University.

Kimmel, known for his sharp political humour, did not hold back in his comments.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,”

Kimmel said during the broadcast.

The FCC responded by issuing a warning to ABC over the segment, prompting immediate action from both Sinclair and Nexstar, two of the nation’s largest owners of ABC affiliate stations.

What is Sinclair’s response? Sinclair, which owns the largest group of ABC affiliates in the United States, announced it would not air Jimmy Kimmel Live! until “formal discussions” were held with ABC executives. Instead, the network will broadcast “A Special in Remembrance of Charlie Kirk” this Friday.

In a statement, Sinclair made its demands clear: “Sinclair also calls upon Mr. Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family. Furthermore, we ask Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA,” the company said.

The group added that it would not reinstate the show until it was satisfied that ABC had taken “appropriate steps” to uphold broadcast standards.

Sinclair Vice Chairman Jason Smith condemned Kimmel’s remarks, saying they were “deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country.”

“We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities,”

Smith stated, urging the FCC to take regulatory action to curb the power of major national networks.

How are other networks reacting? Sinclair’s decision came shortly after Nexstar, another major media group, announced that it too would pre-empt Jimmy Kimmel Live! across its 32 ABC affiliates. Nexstar stated that it “strongly objects” to Kimmel’s comments and would replace the show with alternative programming “for the foreseeable future.”

Combined, Sinclair and Nexstar’s decisions affect more than 60 ABC stations nationwide, signalling a major disruption to one of late-night TV’s most recognisable programmes.

What does this mean for Jimmy Kimmel and ABC? The twin suspensions mark a significant blow to both ABC and Kimmel, whose show has long been a cornerstone of the network’s late-night lineup. ABC has not yet announced whether it plans to defend Kimmel or take disciplinary action.

For now, Sinclair has made clear that it intends to keep Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air unless ABC and Kimmel publicly address the controversy.

With a tribute to Charlie Kirk replacing Kimmel’s programme this Friday, the network has positioned itself firmly on one side of a cultural and political storm — one that shows no signs of subsiding anytime soon.

Why Charlie Kirk’s death has become a flashpoint Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative figure and founder of Turning Point USA, was a divisive presence in American politics. His death at Utah Valley University sent shockwaves through both political and media circles.

For Kimmel’s critics, his remarks crossed a line of decency. For his supporters, they were part of his longstanding brand of blunt political satire.

This clash of perspectives now sits at the heart of a broader debate over free speech, network accountability, and the limits of commentary in today’s media landscape.