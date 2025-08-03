Jimmy Kimmel, nominated for Emmy, supports Stephen Colbert for award in big billboard Ad: What's cooking?

In an unprecedented and surprise move, comedian Jimmy Kimmel appeared on billboard, urging Emmy voters to support “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” for outstanding talk series rather than his own nominated program 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'.

The billboard was displayed at the high-traffic intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Cienega in West Hollywood. The "strategically" placed advertisement featured a simple yet powerful message: “I’m voting for Stephen.”

The billboard’s location — situated near major entertainment offices and within blocks of the Television Academy headquarters — ensures maximum visibility among Emmy voters.

What's cooking? According to Vanity, the billboard served as both a gesture of support for fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert and a pointed commentary on CBS’s recent cancellation of “The Late Show.”

Stephen Colbert's Late Show was unceremoniously cancelled by CBS days after he was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Talk Series category. CBS cancelled Colbert’s program last month prior to Paramount Global’s merger with Skydance Media, Variety reported.

It had cited cost-cutting measures as the primary reason for ending the long-running series. However, the cancellation of the show sparked speculation about potential political motivations, given late-night television’s increasingly critical coverage of political figures, including President Donald Trump.

In a statement previously shared with PEOPLE, CBS said, "This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content, or other matters happening at Paramount."

Colbert took over the show in September 2015 following David Letterman‘s departure. The cancellation came days after Colbert openly criticised the network's parent company for its sizable settlement with President Donald Trump.

Following the network's announcement to cancel the popular program on July 17, several late-night hosts showed solidarity for Colbert, including Kimmel and Jon Stewart, who hosts The Daily Show.

Immediately after the cancellation news, Kimmel reportedly shared a clip of Colbert from the July 17 broadcast. "Love you Stephen," Kimmel wrote. He also called out the network behind the decision. "F--- you and all your Sheldons CBS," Kimmel added.

Emmy nominations This year’s talk series category features “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” alongside ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

The category represents one of only 15 Emmy categories decided by the full Television Academy membership, amplifying the impact of Kimmel’s public endorsement.