Jimmy Kimmel thanks Donald Trump for ‘many ridiculous things’ as he bags win at Critics Choice Awards 2026

Kimmel thanked Donald Trump, saying that without him, the win wouldn't have been possible.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published5 Jan 2026, 08:24 AM IST
Jimmy Kimmel poses with the Best Talk Show award for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica,
Jimmy Kimmel poses with the Best Talk Show award for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' during the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, (REUTERS)
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has done it again! Kimmel accepted his win for Best Talk Show at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards with an epic “thank you” to US President Donald Trump.

The award-winning show was temporarily pulled off the air in September 2025 over his controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death.

In his acceptance speech, Kimmel thanked the show's crew before taking a moment to thank the man without whom, the comedian said, the win wouldn't have been possible.

“…I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom, we would be going home empty-handed tonight,” Kimmel said. “So thank you, Mr President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day.”

