Jimmy Kimmel thanks Donald Trump for ‘many ridiculous things’ as he bags win at Critics Choice Awards 2026

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has done it again! Kimmel accepted his win for Best Talk Show at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards with an epic “thank you” to US President Donald Trump.

The award-winning show was temporarily pulled off the air in September 2025 over his controversial remarks about Charlie Kirk’s death.

In his acceptance speech, Kimmel thanked the show's crew before taking a moment to thank the man without whom, the comedian said, the win wouldn't have been possible.

“…I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom, we would be going home empty-handed tonight,” Kimmel said. “So thank you, Mr President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day.”