Reliance Industries (RIL) will merge its streaming platforms JioCinema and Disney Hotstar under the ‘JioHotstar’ brand from February 14, and has announced updated subscription plans for the new platform, according to reports.

The merged entity will serve a market of estimated 750 million viewers with sports and entertainment offerings at a “much affordable price”, Bloomberg reported, citing JioStar CEO Kiran Mani.

He added that existing JioCinema and Disney Hotstar subscribers will be able to switch to JioHotstar from Friday, February 14. Besides JioCinema and Disney Hotstar content, the merged platform will also host Sparks — an original, short-form content with a single episode lasting between two and 12 minutes, he said.

JioHotstar was launched on Friday by JioStar, the recently formed JV with the merger of Viacom18 and Star India.

JioHotstar Subscription Plans For smartphone users — the three months plan, with ads, starts from ₹ 149; while the one-year, plan starts from ₹ 499. The mobile plans are designed for single-device use, offering maximum resolution of 720p with stereo sound for streaming.

149; while the one-year, plan starts from 499. The mobile plans are designed for single-device use, offering maximum resolution of 720p with stereo sound for streaming. The super plan for two devices (TV / laptop / mobile) gives Full HD (1080p) streaming resolution with Dolby Atmos sound at ₹ 299 for three months subscription and ₹ 899 for one year plan. It has ads.

Also Read | End of free IPL streaming? JioHotstar launch spells trouble for cricket fans

The premium plan, which is ad-free, gives streaming for four devices at 4K (2160p) resolution, with Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio. for the best possible viewing experience. Notably, live content such as sports and other events will not be ad-free. This plan costs ₹ 499 for three months, and ₹ 1,499 for one year of subscription.

499 for three months, and 1,499 for one year of subscription. All three subscription plans give users access to OTT content streaming, original Disney + content, and sports and live event viewings.