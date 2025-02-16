JioHotstar brand: Subscription plans, pricing, features, streaming quality, ads & more details

Reliance Industries (RIL) will merge its streaming platforms JioCinema and Disney Hotstar under the ‘JioHotstar’ brand from February 14, and has announced updated subscription plans for the new platform, according to reports.
The merged entity will serve a market of estimated 750 million viewers with sports and entertainment offerings at a “much affordable price”, Bloomberg reported, citing JioStar CEO Kiran Mani.
He added that existing JioCinema and Disney Hotstar subscribers will be able to switch to JioHotstar from Friday, February 14. Besides JioCinema and Disney Hotstar content, the merged platform will also host Sparks — an original, short-form content with a single episode lasting between two and 12 minutes, he said.
JioHotstar was launched on Friday by JioStar, the recently formed JV with the merger of Viacom18 and Star India.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)