JK Rowling to officially release two new Harry Potter books amid TV show; Here's when they are expected to release

Good news for Harry Potter fans. As viewers wait for the upcoming Harry Potter series on HBO this Christmas, Bloomsbury Publishing has officially confirmed two new additions by JK Rowling, reported Collider.

When will new Harry Potter books release According to the report, the publishing company is all set to expand its Pocket Potters with two new upcoming books. These additions to the Wizarding World series will be focusing on three characters who are among the closest allies of Harry-- Minerva McGonagall and the Weasley twins, Fred and George. These books will be released in February 2027.

The upcoming books are said to be aimed at younger readers. However, these books are set to leave any fan excited, especially those who like collectables.

New additions to Pocket Potters: Fred and George Illustrated by Helen Brady, Pocket Potters: Fred and George will reportedly focus on Hogwarts’ most famous troublemaking duo. The book follows their years of mischief at school all the way through the founding of Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes. Readers can expect a dive into their most memorable pranks, inventive creations, incredible knack for bending the rules, and their grand, unforgettable departure from Hogwarts to launch their iconic Diagon Alley shop. Their famous items like Puking Pastilles and Extendable Ears, alongside various magical products that were never meant for a school classroom, are likely to find a place in the story as well.

McGonagall Meanwhile, Pocket Potters: McGonagall, illustrated by Natalie Smillie, is said to take fans into the life of Hogwarts' sternest professor. This installment covers her tenure as Head of Gryffindor House. From her Transfiguration classes that students quickly learned to attend on time, and her most-famous ability to shift into a tabby cat, fans can expect more from the book, beyond her strict classrooms. It is also said to highlight her connections with Harry Potter and her colleagues, the lengths she went to protect the castle. Even her quick, dry wit, which is hidden beneath her classic pointed hat, is likely to be a part.

These two new additions will be expanding the line of Pocket Potters titles that already features Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Professor Dumbledore, and Luna Lovegood. It features vibrant artwork, memorable quotes, key narratives, and quick trivia for fans.