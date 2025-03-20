Harry Potter author JK Rowling is back in the news for her latest social media post. Fans believe she took an indirect dig at Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint. When asked about actors who ruined a film for her, Rowling simply responded, “Three guesses. Sorry, but that was irresistible.”

JK Rowling throwing shade at Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint She ended her reply with three laughing-out-loud emojis.

Her post did not sit well among Harry Potter fans. While many criticised her, some called her ‘classy’ for not calling out names.

Internet reacts to JK Rowling's post Reacting to her post, a user wrote in the comments section, “The ones who made you rich. That was their only mistake.” “Disappointed,” mentioned another. Someone also commented, “My god you're pathetic.” Yet another said, “They ruined the movies for you, but you ruined everything else for everyone else, at least for those with beating hearts.”

Many also defended JK Rowling. One of them wrote, “Three guesses? 1. The same people who made millions off your work, then turned on you when it was ‘cool’.” “The sad thing is at least two of the three would have never been more than character actors! You gave them the throne they use to look down on you! What will they do as the ‘trans 15 minutes’ winds down? (sic),” added another referring to the rift between JK Rowling and the Harry Potter trio —Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

What happened between JK Rowling and Harry Potter stars Things went south between Rowling and the Harry Potter stars after the author's transphobic comments went viral. JK Rowling's views on the trans community did not receive support from the actors who began their careers as child stars in the Harry Potter films and later rose to fame.

In 2020, JK Rowling made a series of controversial statements about transgender issues, sparking widespread backlash.

Later, Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter, wrote an open letter written for the LGBTQ+ organisation The Trevor Project for the pain caused by the author's comments and asserted that he didn’t “owe” the author anything for being in the film based on her books.

Emma Watson took to X and extended her support to the trans community. She said, “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are. I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

Rupert Grint, in a statement, stated, “I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men.”