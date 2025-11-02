‘The Uncanny Counter’ star Jo Byeong-kyu loses $2.8 million lawsuit over school violence allegations

Popular South Korean actor Jo Byeong Kyu, best known for his performances in ‘The Uncanny Counter’, ‘Sky Castle’, and ‘Arthdal Chronicles’, has reportedly lost a $2.8 million (₩4.64 billion) lawsuit against an individual who accused him of school violence.

Advertisement

K-drama actor Jo Byeong-kyu loses school violence lawsuit The court’s decision marks a significant setback for the actor, who had sought to clear his name following the controversy that first emerged in 2021.

According to reports from the Seoul Central District Court’s Civil Division, Jo Byeong-kyu and his former agency, HB Entertainment, had filed the multi-billion-won lawsuit, alleging that the online post published by the accuser defamed him and led to serious financial and reputational damage.

However, the court dismissed all claims, ruling that there was insufficient evidence to conclude that the post was false.

What was the controversy about? The controversy dates back to February 2021, when a social media user, referred to as A, accused Jo of bullying and physical assault during their school years in New Zealand.

Advertisement

The individual shared photos and school verification documents to support the allegations, sparking widespread discussion online. Jo’s then-agency, HB Entertainment, swiftly denied the accusations, labelling them “completely baseless” and promising legal action.

However, the accuser later deleted the post, citing fear of prosecution.

Advertisement

Despite the removal, the incident caused considerable harm to Jo’s public image, as the actor was at the height of his career following the success of ‘The Uncanny Counter’ and ‘Hot Stove League’. Industry analysts suggest the controversy led to endorsement losses and disrupted his ongoing projects.

Who is Jo Byeong-kyu? Born in Seoul, Jo Byeong-kyu studied at Anyang Arts High School and later at Seoul National University of the Arts, majoring in acting before dropping out. Initially aspiring to be a footballer, he spent part of his adolescence in New Zealand before returning to Korea to pursue acting.

He made his debut in ‘Who Are You: School 2015’ and gained fame through ‘Sky Castle’, eventually winning Best New Actor at the 2020 SBS Drama Awards for ‘Hot Stove League’.

Advertisement