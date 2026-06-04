'Jo mere saath hua aap logo ko nahi pata...': Shilpa Shinde breaks silence on backlash over Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! sexual harassment row

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): Television actress Shilpa Shinde has responded to criticism surrounding her recent podcast appearance, alleging that the backlash against her is being driven by a "paid PR" campaign and urging people not to judge her remarks without watching the full conversation.

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Taking to Instagram, Shinde shared a video statement and defended herself against the growing online criticism that followed her recent comments.

In the caption of her post, the actress wrote, "Passing judgment on a single line without watching the entire podcast is a poor approach by paid PR."

The actress said that her statements were being taken out of context and thanked her supporters for understanding her perspective.

The controversy stems from Shinde's appearance on a podcast, where she spoke at length about her personal experiences and the challenges she faced during a difficult phase of her life when she was shooting for 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!'.

In the interview, she confessed to making false allegations against the producer of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' to deflect the accusations made against her and evade legal scrutiny. According to her, the allegations against her were part of a targeted campaign intended to control her and hinder her ability to find work in the industry if she left the show.

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In the Instagram video, Shinde addressed critics and said, "After this PR, the comments that are coming, I want to tell them that you will get what you sow. You will get what you sow."

The actress also questioned why people were focusing on her personal life and urged them to reflect on their own actions instead. In the video, she spoke about the emotional toll of past events and explained why she chose to speak publicly now.

"I didn't do this for money. I had left the show," she said, while maintaining that her decision to speak out was driven by personal reasons rather than financial considerations.

Shinde further revealed the impact that public scrutiny had on her mental health and recalled a period when she struggled deeply. She also shared an incident involving a person who told her that her journey had inspired him during a difficult phase in his own life.

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Addressing social media users, the actress said, "Jo mere saath hua aap logo ko nahi pata, bhagwaan na kare aapke ya aapke ghar walo ke saath aisa ho. Voh jo time tha sirf mujhe pata hai. Maine ye sirf paiso ke liye nahi kiya."

She also stated that she does not expect support from others and is prepared to face criticism.

"After this PR, the comments that are coming, I want to tell them that you will get what you sow. So without understanding the situation that you are writing, Oh my God, you are so worried about a girl like me. She is not married yet. Why? You worry about yourself," she added.

She continued, "People are worried why you are lying to a person who is telling the truth. I knew this was going to happen. Because the world never appreciates anything good. Especially people like you who comment like this. I didn't have to say this today. I had already done the show after 10 years. I was doing it. I could have said it then too. So I don't want to get caught in your eyes. I got caught in my own eyes. Because it was a lie. I couldn't live with that lie myself. I had to say it today or tomorrow. Sometimes you need a chance for that."

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"I didn't do this for money. I had left the show. I had left the show. I was out of the blame that was put on me. Even after Big Boss, I met a person. He told me that my father committed suicide. Because he was treated very bad at his job. And I was going to do the same thing. I was writing a suicide note. I found your video in Big Boss. You are inspiring for me. I am alive today because of you. It was such a big thing for me.I can't tell you,"; she said.

Shilpa Shinde continued, "I didn't have any other way. I mean, I was in that situation myself. That I should commit suicide. But people still laugh and abuse. But when you don't do anything wrong. You are not afraid of anything. That's why I don't want to stand in front of you. No one supported me at that time. So I don't expect anyone's support right now. I am ready to take all this. I really don't care."

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Shinde's remarks have sparked widespread debate online, with some social media users criticising her comments while others have come out in her support.

The actress recently stated that she wanted to clear the air because she could no longer live with what she described as a lie.

A fan commented, "You are pure soul."

Another wrote, "Shilpa, i have a huge respect towards u You are a fighter and i am very proud to be ur fan I am forever with u."

A fan also wrote, "Shilpa ma'am is such one rare actor who speaks her mind heart and mouth the same way and that too only truth.. Her unapologetic honesty is her superpower, ma'am. You are such a star."

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Currently, Shinde is promoting her recent projects, including the stage production 'Tom and Jerry'. (ANI)