Joaquin Phoenix moved to tears as Ari Aster’s Eddington receives five-minute standing ovation at Cannes premiere

Joaquin Phoenix teary-eyed after Eddington premiere Eddington, directed by Ari Aster, is a Covid-era contemporary Western film which was screened at the Cannes on Friday. The film received a five minute standing ovation, which overwhelmed Joaquin Phoenix, one of the film's lead actors. He was left emotional and teary-eyed.

The Joker actor sported a simple yet stylish tuxedo. While on the carpet, he completed his look with matching pair of sunglasses.

Joaquin Phoenix looked dashing in a crisp tux.

His wife, actor Rooney Mara, was also at the premiere and was seated right behind him.

Director Ari Aster's response to the standing ovation After the screening, Eddington director Ari Aster did not know how to respond to the love. When asked about how he was feeling, Ari said, "I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what you think. Sorry, I guess? Thank you, I guess?” He followed that by saying, “I feel very privileged to be here. This is a dream come true. Thank you so much for having me.”

About Eddington Eddington is a 2025 American contemporary Western film written and directed by Ari Aster. The film features an ensemble cast including Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Micheal Ward, Austin Butler, and Emma Stone. Set in the fictional city of Eddington, New Mexico, the story explores the political and social upheaval triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film's official synopsis states - Tensions rise in the city of Eddington as the effects of the pandemic expose deep fractures in its community, leading to a volatile reckoning with power, identity, and survival in the American West.

The film had its world premiere in the main competition at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025, and is set to be released in cinemas by A24 on July 18, 2025.