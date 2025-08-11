Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato reunite for nostalgic 'Camp Rock' moment. Fans say 'never shutting up about this'

The Jonas Brothers kicked off their ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’ tour with a surprise that thrilled fans — a reunion with fellow Disney Channel star Demi Lovato.

Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato Reunite for Nostalgic 'Camp Rock' Moment The first show of the tour took place on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey — a special location for both the Jonas Brothers and Demi, who all have ties to the area.

The night was already filled with fan favourites like ‘Love Bug’ and ‘SOS’, but the biggest cheer came near the end of the show when Joe Jonas teased a familiar name. “Ladies and gentlemen,” he said to the crowd, “Demi Lovato.”

Demi then joined the brothers on stage for a set of beloved Camp Rock songs, including ‘Gotta Find You’, ‘This Is Me’, and ‘Wouldn’t Change a Thing’. Fans sang along loudly, reliving the iconic Disney Channel movie that launched a generation of pop stars.

Fan reactions to the reunion While one person wrote, “IM NEVER SHUTTING UP ABOUT THIS MY SOUL LEFT MY LITERAL BODY THE JONAS BROTHERS REALLY BROUGHT OUT DEMI LOVATO IN THE YEAR 2025 (sic),” another person wrote, “2000s kids just fell to their knees with this performance of “wouldn’t change a thing” by demi lovato and the jonas brothers (sic).”

A third person, who was clearly left emotional by the renuion, commented, "Demi Lovato hugging Nick Jonas after performing with the Jonas Brothers in the year 2025. This means the absolute world to me (sic).

More about ‘Camp Rock’ ‘Camp Rock’, released in 2008, became a huge hit for Disney. It told the story of a shy young girl (played by Demi) who finds her voice at a music camp, and the famous pop star (Joe Jonas) who helps her along the way. The film made Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers household names, and led to a real-life romance between Demi and Joe, though the relationship was short-lived.