Joe Jonas reunites with ex-Demi Lovato during Jonas Brothers hometown concert

Los Angeles [US], August 11 (ANI): Jonas Brothers surprised their fans by bringing Demi Lovato as a special guest to their recent show, also reuniting her with ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas.

The concert was the first of the band's 20th anniversary tour, 'JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown,' reported People.

Several visuals of the concert, which took place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, have surfaced online. Fans were taken aback the moment Demi stepped onto the stage and even performed 'Gotta Find You' from her and Joe's 2008 Disney film, 'Camp Rock.'

"Joe got the job, and then somehow our dad figured it out to get me and Kevin to be involved in the movie too. I think it's time that we all walk down this memory lane to celebrate a little movie called Camp Rock," Nick Jonas said on the stage, as per People.

The duo appeared together in the Disney hit film alongside Joe's brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas. Joe was seen as pop star Shane Gray, while Demi Lovato played his onscreen love interest, Mitchie Torres.

The former co-stars also had a brief relationship in real life around 2010, the outlet added.

The trio took a nostalgic trip down memory lane with Joe, who belted out the song, before introducing Demi to the audience. Besides 'Gotta Find You,' the pair also sang other hits from the film, 'This Is Me' and 'Wouldn't Change A Thing,' as per the outlet.

The Jonas Brothers took to their official Instagram handle and shared a video from the concert. "Greetings from our hometown. We love you," they wrote and thanked their fans.

Joe Jonas reunited with Demi Lovato in a separate video, showing the two singing 'Wouldn't Change a Thing' inside the locker room.

Fans were left overwhelmed with the unexpected reunion, as many showered the comment section with love. Demi was also among the ones to share snippets from the concert on her Instagram stories.

