Joel McHale starrer Animal Control renewed for Season 5

Washington DC [US], February 27 (ANI): The single-cam sitcom titled 'Animal Control' has been renewed for Season 5, reported Variety. The show is currently airing its fourth season.

The series follows a group of animal control workers in Seattle. Joel McHale stars as Frank, described as "an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank, tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans...not so much," read the description of the Mchale's character as quoted by Variety.

The early renewal of the season came after the success of the ongoing fourth season.

"With the writing, ensemble, and audience response all landing at new levels, renewing 'Animal Control' was an easy decision. The series launched to new highs in its fourth season, which is a direct reflection of the show's continued creative growth, outstanding producing team, and the incredible Joel McHale as our lead," said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Television Network, as quoted by Variety.

Along with McHale, the cast also includes Vella Lovell, Michael Rowland, Ravi V. Patel, Grace Palmer, Gerry Dee, Amy Goodmurphy, Kevin Bigley, Krystal Smith, Chelsea Frei, Lucy Punch, and Kyla Pratt.

The series streams on Disney /Hulu, with the first three seasons also currently available on Netflix.

