John Abraham turns 53: Dostana actor reveals his diet that helped him get chiselled abs—no crunches or sit-ups

Bollywood actor John Abraham is celebrating his special day on Wednesday as it is his 53rd birthday. The actor is known for his action-packed roles, onscreen romance and trademark dimples. Beyond his films, Abraham is also widely admired for his disciplined fitness routine.

How John Abraham maintains abs Even in his 50s, he follows a strict workout regimen and rarely skips a gym session. While exercise plays a crucial role in maintaining his physique, the actor firmly believes that achieving abs depends more on the right diet than on crunches or sit-ups.

He once shared the secret behind his chiselled abs.

Talking to John Abraham on Shape of You, actor Shilpa Shetty shared that abs are made with the right diet. "I always say that 70 per cent of fitness is in [your] diet. Abs are made in the kitchen.”

Agreeing with her, the Dostana actor said, "I don't do ab exercises, and I am sure you don't either.”

John Abraham's no-sugar diet So, what is the right diet for maintaining abs? John Abraham revealed that he swears by the benefits of cutting down sugar.

He said, “You remove butter, sugar, oil etc from your diet. Have Bajra (pearl millet), Jawar (sorghum) and Ragi (finger millet) rotis in your diet. Keep it [your diet] simple. [Live] the farmer's life.”

In the same conversation, the actor revealed that he ate his favourite sweet, Kaju Katli, over two decades ago. He said he skips aerated drinks due to sugar.

“Sugar is the biggest poison in the world.”

Instead of sugar, John Abraham revealed he eats “eats protein, loves peanut butter, and consumes no dairy or dairy products.”

John Abraham's gym routine Last year, John Abraham shared in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that he has been going to the gym for the last 35 years.

He revealed that his workout routine is a blend of different types of training. He follows a chart which is a mix of weight training, cardio and functional workouts.

The actor also said that maintaining his fitness is not just about vanity but also for himself. He said, “I don’t do it for narcissistic reasons…like I need to have a six pack for this film or for that film. If I have it, great. If I’m fit, great!"

John Abraham was last seen in the film, Tehran. He has a Rohit Shetty film in the pipeline.