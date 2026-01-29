John Abraham's clean-shaved, slimmer look leaves netizens surprised: ‘Kya lagta tha, kya ho gaya’

Bollywood actor John Abraham left fans shocked with his new look. Several images of the actor with crew members have emerged on social media. Sporting a newer hairstyle, he looked visibly slimmer. However, the highlight of the pictures was his no-moustache and beard look.

John Abraham's new look grabs attention While fans praised the actor, a few expressed their concern for the actor.

In the pictures, John Abraham was seen sporting an unusual, freshly shaved look. In an off-duty look, he wore a black T-shirt. He smiled big for the camera while posing with his team members. He also sported salt-and-pepper hair, which might be a part of his upcoming projects.

In the pictures, he was seen clasping hands with others.

See pictures here:

Netizens react to John Abraham's clean shaved look Commenting on the pictures, a fan wrote, “Maybe I'm in Delulu but… IPS Rakesh Maria biopic ka shoot wrapped (up). Clean-shaven John spotted.”

“Long hair needed. Full Dhoom 1 look,” added another fan.

“Kya lgta tha bandha aj kya ho gya hau dhoom 1 mai kya solid tha #john (Who would have thought he’d come this far today? He was so solid in Dhoom 1),” commented someone else.

A different one said, “Omg did he dye his hair blonde?”

Meanwhile, a few more users on the internet also commented on Abraham's new look.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a user commented, “Ye kya ho gaya john ko (What happened to him).“Grow that beard back,” added another, while yet another said, “He looks ill”.

Someone also asked, “Is it a real picture?”

“It seems like he’s lost weight and with that weight loss his face looks gaunt and his wrinkles more visible,” the report quoted a different user.

“Face-wise, he is looking how he is supposed to look at his age,” one more wrote, reportedly. A fan was also quoted, defending the actor, “Leave him alone, guys. He is 54. People change at this age. Stop judging. Love you John Abraham.”

John Abraham's work On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in the 2025 film Tehran as Officer Rajeev Kumar. Directed by Arun Gopalan, the film also featured Manushi Chhillar. Divya Rana, and Neeru Bajwa were also a part of the film.

Abraham recently unveiled the official teaser of the new documentary Oslo: A Tale Of Promise. Backed by the actor, the film teaser was released at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

