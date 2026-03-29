John Hannah to return as Rachel Weisz’s brother Jonathan Carnahan in new The Mummy reboot

A new instalment in The Mummy franchise is set to bring back a familiar face, with John Hannah confirmed to reprise his role as Jonathan Carnahan, the brother of Rachel Weisz’s character Evelyn.
The casting decision signals a renewed effort to reconnect the series with its original appeal.
Hannah, who appeared in the 1999 film and its sequels, is widely remembered for his portrayal of the quick-witted and often comic Jonathan. His return is expected to restore a key dynamic that defined the early success of the franchise.
The reboot will also reunite Hannah with Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser, who are set to return as Evelyn Carnahan and Rick O’Connell respectively. Their involvement has heightened anticipation, particularly among long-time fans who associate the trio with the series’ most successful period.
While plot details remain largely undisclosed, the film is understood to be part of a broader revival of the franchise, which originally blended action, horror and adventure. Industry reports suggest the project aims to retain the tone of the earlier films while introducing a contemporary narrative approach.
The original The Mummy film, released in 1999, became a major commercial success and led to multiple sequels, including The Mummy Returns in 2001. Together, the films established a popular adventure series centred on ancient curses, archaeological discovery and supernatural threats.
However, subsequent attempts to reboot the franchise have met with mixed results. A 2017 reimagining starring Tom Cruise failed to achieve critical or commercial success, leading studios to reconsider their strategy for the property.
The upcoming film appears to mark a shift back towards the original formula, prioritising character continuity and narrative familiarity over large-scale franchise building. Analysts have noted that the return of established actors may reflect a broader industry trend favouring nostalgia-driven storytelling.
Production on the new film is expected to begin in the near future, with reports indicating a possible release window in 2028.
Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, known collectively as Radio Silence, are attached to the project and have indicated an intention to deliver a film that is both “beautiful and scary”.
For audiences, the return of John Hannah as Jonathan Carnahan represents more than a casting update. It signals a deliberate attempt to revive the spirit of the original films, anchored by the characters and performances that first made the franchise a global success.