John Leguizamo feels 'humiliated ' by his role in Regarding Henry

Washington DC [US], August 24 (ANI): Comedian and actor John Leguizamo recalled being "humiliated " by his role in Mike Nichols' 1991 film 'Regarding Henry', reported People.

Advertisement

Leguizamo played a convenience store robber in the movie, which centred on a lawyer, played by Harrison Ford, who loses his memory after being shot during the crime and struggles to regain his speech and mobility.

"You know, I was kind of humiliated by it," Leguizamo said of his role in the movie. "I did it because I got no jobs. There were no jobs for Latin folk. There just weren't," as per the outlet.

He said that, as a Latino actor in the '90s, "there were no opportunities," as per the outlet.

"When I got Regarding Henry, it was a drug dealer. I shoot this white guy. It was like, I'm perpetuating what they want to see, which is negative Latino images."

Advertisement

When asked if he was ever told to "Latin it up a little more" for the part, Leguizamo said it was implied, reported People.

"They didn't have to say that to me as much. I was the flavour they were looking for, like a ghetto hoodrat," he said. "I had been working against that. All my acting teachers, when I was 17, were like, 'No one can understand you with that accent. Do you really speak that way?' "

While Leguizamo didn't like the message the part conveyed, he admittedly "really wanted to meet Mike Nichols because he's one of the greats."

"But there I am with my sloppy fro and I'm in the drugstore, I mean in the bodega, and there's Harrison Ford and I'm robbing the place," he recalled. "Even talking about it just gives me PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder)."

Advertisement