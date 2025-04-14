John Lithgow as Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Snape: HBO confirms Harry Potter series cast

The lead casting for HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series has been confirmed after several speculating reports. According to a Variety report, actor John Lithgow, of The Crown fame, would play Albus Dumbledore.

Advertisement

HBO's Harry Potter cast confirmed As reported earlier, actor Paapa Essiedu, of I May Destroy You, Gangs of London fame, would step into the role of Severus Snape.

Janet McTeer, best known for Tumbleweeds and The White Queen, would be Minerva McGonagall in the series. On the other hand, Nick Frost, previously in Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, will essay the role of Rubeus Hagrid.

Notably, previously it was reported that all four actors were in talks for the show. Now with the confirmation, these four will be the regulars on the HBO series.

Apart from them, Luke Thallon will play Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse will be seen as Argus Filch. These two will be guest and recurring roles.

Advertisement

Makers on the Harry Potter series The Harry Potter series is expected to span over a decade, according to the makers.

"We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse to play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch,” said Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod, director of multiple episodes and executive producer.

“We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life," they added.

The new casting is likely to draw reactions from the Harry Potter fans. Previously, there were reservations about Essiedu being in talks to play Snape.

Who will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger? Meanwhile, the makers are yet to confirm the trio, the main actors playing Harry, Ron, and Hermione. HBO launched an open casting call in the fall, with over 30,000 submissions for the roles played by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson in the Harry Potter franchise.

Advertisement

HBO's Harry Potter show HBO has described the series as a “faithful adaptation” of the globally recognized J.K. Rowling book series.

Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will bring ‘Harry Potter’ and its incredible adventures to new and existing audiences,” read their official description.

The show is scheduled to begin filming in the summer of this year.

It is written and executive produced by Gardiner, who also serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.