John Lodge, singer and bassist of Moody Blues during classic era, dies at 82

John Lodge, the legendary singer and bassist for the British rock band The Moody Blues, has died at the age of 82.

Advertisement

The Moody Blues singer and bassist John Lodge dies at 82 In a statement released on Friday, Lodge's family confirmed the news “with the deepest sadness,” saying that Lodge passed away “suddenly and unexpectedly.” They added that he “peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly.”

Born in Birmingham, Lodge joined The Moody Blues in 1966, two years after its founding, alongside fellow newcomer Justin Hayward. The pair stepped in following the departure of Denny Laine and Clint Warwick and went on to shape the band’s signature sound. Lodge remained a member until the group stopped touring in 2018.

Know more about John's legacy During his five-decade career with the band, Lodge performed on some of their most iconic albums, including the groundbreaking 1967 release ‘Days of Future Passed’, often cited as one of rock’s earliest concept albums, and its acclaimed 1968 successor ‘In Search of the Lost Chord’.

Advertisement

He also contributed to ‘Octave’ (1978), which marked the band’s shift toward a more pop-oriented sound, and continued recording with them until their final studio release, ‘December’ (2003), a festive collection of Christmas songs.