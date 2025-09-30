John Mayer to make his India debut next year: Here's when and where the Grammy winner will perform

American Jazz musician-singer John Mayer is all set to make his India debut in January 2026 with a performance in Mumbai. The multiple Grammy Award winner is known for his hit tracks such as Gravity, Vultures, No Such Thing and Why Georgia.

Also Read | Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas residency by 9 months due to health issues

When and where will John Mayer perform in Mumbai? According to a press release, John Mayer will have his one-night-only concert on January 22 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

The show is being produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

The 47-year-old singer-songwriter said India has been on his list for a long time, and finally performing in Mumbai feels “humbling and exhilarating”.

“India has long been on my list of places to play, not just for the vibrancy of its culture but for the way music lives in the everyday lives of people here,” John Mayer said. “To finally perform in Mumbai feels both humbling and exhilarating,” he continued.

John Mayer Mumbai concert: Tickets Ticket sales for John Mayer’s India concert will open with a limited, exclusive pre-sale on October 12. The general on-sale of tickets for the concert will go live on October 14.

“RuPay Pre-Sale: 12th Oct, 2025 12 PM IST - 14th Oct, 2025 12 PM IST General Sale: 14th Oct, 2025 1 PM IST onwards,” BookMyShow said in a post on Instagram.

Also Read | Post Malone to headline first solo India concert in Guwahati on THIS date

‘Significant cultural milestone’ Naman Pugalia, chief business officer at Live Events, BookMyShow, said Mayer's performance in India “represents a significant cultural milestone”.

“John Mayer’s debut performance in India represents a significant cultural milestone and reflects how far live music has come in this country,” he said.

Pugalia said that Mayer’s music has touched millions across the world, carried through headphones and speakers for decades, weaving its way into some of the most personal and unforgettable moments of our lives.

“To finally see him on stage in Mumbai transforms that private connection into a collective experience and for us, creating these moments is what defines the future of live entertainment in India,” he added.