John Oliver auctions off props of Last Week Tonight show to save public media; here’s what we know

John Oliver wrapped up this year’s final episode of Last Week Tonight with an online charity auction. The host put some of the infamous props of the show up for the bid to save the public media. The message of the auction was pointed at President Donald Trump’s administration, which made efforts to dismantle the public media. Oliver also went on to detail how the administration’s decision to eliminate $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting has had an impact on radio and TV. The rural areas have been suffering, and hence the host and the creative team of the show decided to stretch out a helping hand and launch an auction website.

Items put in for auction on website For the items put in line for auction on the website, 65 props from the show are currently up for bid on the website. One of them also includes an original 1987 painting by late PBS icon Bob Ross, which is titled The Cabin at Sunset. Additionally, the leather jockstrap donned by Russell Crowe in Cinderella Man, which was brought into the show following the actor’s popular Art of Divorce auction, will also be sent away.

Other artifacts that will be bid off on the website include Mrs. Cabbage Oliver, a sculptural interpretation of Lyndon B. Johnson’s self-described anatomy, and even the golden sneaker, which the host vowed to wear if Sepp Blatter ever stepped down from the position of FIFA president.

Meanwhile, the idea to auction off the show’s items came from Bob Real Estate, after they sold three of the painter’s artworks for $662,000. They acted to support public broadcasting.

John Oliver’s Junk auction On the Sunday episode of Last Week Tonight, the host announced a John Oliver’s Junk auction, also revealing that it will go on till November 24. While addressing the audience, Oliver shared, “We’ve actually accumulated a bunch of weird artifacts on this show over the years that we could definitely auction off to raise some much-needed money.”

He further added, “I am proud to announce last week tonight’s first-ever auction in aid of public media. This is real!”

All the money will go to the Public Media Bridge Fund, which is helping local public broadcasters in collecting funds amid the CPB closure.

