John Travolta shocks fans with dramatic new look during emotional Cannes 2026 appearance

John Travolta drew strong reactions from fans and social media users after appearing with a dramatically different look at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in France.
The actor attended the event alongside his daughter, Ella Travolta, where he received an honorary lifetime achievement Palme d'Or ahead of the screening of ‘Propeller One-Way Night Coach’. Travolta appeared visibly emotional during the ceremony and smiled as he accepted the recognition for his decades-long contribution to cinema.
However, much of the online attention quickly shifted from the award itself to the actor’s altered appearance.
The ‘Grease’ star arrived wearing a white beret and glasses, while his sharply groomed moustache and beard became the focus of widespread commentary online. Several social media users questioned whether they were initially looking at Travolta, with some expressing surprise at how different the actor appeared from previous public appearances.
One social media user wrote: “WHO is that and what have they done with John Travolta?! (sic)”
Another reacted: “John Travolta at Cannes, you know what, SURE (sic)”.
A third post read: “many celebrities at cannes are far too skinny but john travolta might be the most disturbing one yet (sic)”.
Others commented on the actor’s youthful appearance, with one user writing: “John Travolta don't look his age. He's def using something crazy (sic)”.
Another criticised the actor’s facial hair styling, posting: “John travoltas ugly ass beard is pissing me offf i’m sorry (sic)”.
Travolta has remained one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors for decades, first rising to international fame through films such as Grease, Saturday Night Fever and later Pulp Fiction. In recent years, the actor has maintained a lower public profile while continuing to make occasional film appearances and public event appearances.
The honorary Palme d'Or awarded to Travolta recognised his long-standing impact on international cinema and popular culture. Throughout his career, the actor has received multiple award nominations, including Academy Award nominations for both ‘Saturday Night Fever’ and ‘Pulp Fiction’.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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