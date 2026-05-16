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John Travolta shocks fans with dramatic new look during emotional Cannes 2026 appearance

John Travolta drew widespread attention at Cannes 2026 after debuting a dramatic new appearance while receiving an honorary lifetime achievement award.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated16 May 2026, 01:51 AM IST
US director, screenwriter and writer John Travolta arrives for the screening of the film 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 15, 2026. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)
US director, screenwriter and writer John Travolta arrives for the screening of the film 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France on May 15, 2026. (Photo by Thibaud MORITZ / AFP)(AFP)
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John Travolta drew strong reactions from fans and social media users after appearing with a dramatically different look at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in France.

John Travolta's new look shocks fans

The actor attended the event alongside his daughter, Ella Travolta, where he received an honorary lifetime achievement Palme d'Or ahead of the screening of ‘Propeller One-Way Night Coach’. Travolta appeared visibly emotional during the ceremony and smiled as he accepted the recognition for his decades-long contribution to cinema.

John Travolta attended the Cannes with daughter Ella Bleu.

However, much of the online attention quickly shifted from the award itself to the actor’s altered appearance.

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The ‘Grease’ star arrived wearing a white beret and glasses, while his sharply groomed moustache and beard became the focus of widespread commentary online. Several social media users questioned whether they were initially looking at Travolta, with some expressing surprise at how different the actor appeared from previous public appearances.

Fan reactions to the new look

One social media user wrote: “WHO is that and what have they done with John Travolta?! (sic)”

Another reacted: “John Travolta at Cannes, you know what, SURE (sic)”.

A third post read: “many celebrities at cannes are far too skinny but john travolta might be the most disturbing one yet (sic)”.

Others commented on the actor’s youthful appearance, with one user writing: “John Travolta don't look his age. He's def using something crazy (sic)”.

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Another criticised the actor’s facial hair styling, posting: “John travoltas ugly ass beard is pissing me offf i’m sorry (sic)”.

Travolta has remained one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors for decades, first rising to international fame through films such as Grease, Saturday Night Fever and later Pulp Fiction. In recent years, the actor has maintained a lower public profile while continuing to make occasional film appearances and public event appearances.

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The honorary Palme d'Or awarded to Travolta recognised his long-standing impact on international cinema and popular culture. Throughout his career, the actor has received multiple award nominations, including Academy Award nominations for both ‘Saturday Night Fever’ and ‘Pulp Fiction’.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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