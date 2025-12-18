John Travolta's youngest son is biologically a Presley? Lawsuit claims Ben was born using Riley Keough’s egg

Actor John Travolta's youngest son, Ben, with his late wife Kelly Preston, is biologically a Presley, a new lawsuit claimed.

According to TMZ, citing legal documents filed by Priscilla Presley’s former business associates, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, Ben Travolta was born using Riley Keough's eggs.

Riley is the eldest daughter of Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley.

The legal papers, as quoted by TMZ, claim that soon after Lisa Marie’s death in 2023, her ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, told Brigitte that Kelly was unable to bear her own children and had “previously used Lisa Marie’s eggs to get pregnant”.

There is no official confirmation if Lisa Marie's eggs ever produced a Travolta child.

However, the Travoltas allegedly asked for Presleys help again in 2010, after their son Jett tragically passed away from a seizure at 16.

But, the filing claims, that they no longer wanted Lisa Marie's eggs because they did not want “eggs with heroin" on them.

Brigitte claimed that the Travoltas struck a deal with Riley, who gave them her egg so that Kelly could give birth to Ben, who is 15 now.

The lawsuit, quoting Michael, alleged that Riley was given an old Jaguar and paid between $10,000 - $20,000 for her egg.

Kelly Preston died after a long battle with breast cancer in 2020 at age 57.

In the legal filing, according to TMZ, Brigitte said that Michael informed her that the entire arrangement “heavily involved Priscilla’s oversight,” and claimed that he intended to use this secret about Travoltas to orchestrate a settlement for himself and his daughters.

She also claimed that Michael told her that John “needed to help salvage his career amid claims of sexual assault against other men.”

Priscilla’s son ‘threw a tantrum’ Priscilla’s son, Navarone Garibaldi Garcia, who is being sued for breach of contract in his latest lawsuit, allegedly demanded that Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko keep “Riley’s and Travoltas son out of the press”.

According to the legal filings, Garcia “threw a tantrum, since Priscilla promised him that he would be the only male musician in the family and would now be the ‘king.’”

According to The Globe, Brigitte and Kevin’s separate lawsuit against Priscilla claimed that she has a secret grandchild who “resides in Florida”; the Travoltas are based in Ocala.