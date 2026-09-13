John Tuggle’s NFL legacy comes alive in first trailer for David Corenswet’s Mr Irrelevant

The first trailer for Mr. Irrelevant: The John Tuggle Story has arrived, giving audiences their first extended look at David Corenswet as the late New York Giants running back whose brief NFL career became an extraordinary story of determination, friendship and resilience.

The trailer for Mr Irrelevant is out The film, directed by Jonathan Levine and written by Nick Santora, is based on the true story of Tuggle, who was selected by the Giants with the final pick of the 1983 NFL Draft.

The last player chosen is traditionally given the nickname “Mr Irrelevant”, a label that sounds dismissive but would take on a very different meaning in Tuggle’s case.

Watch the trailer out:

Paramount Pictures released the trailer on 13 September, ahead of the film’s scheduled theatrical release on December 25, 2026. Corenswet, who most recently played Superman, takes the lead role, with Michael Shannon portraying legendary Giants coach Bill Parcells and Isabel May playing Katie, Tuggle’s love interest.

The trailer introduces Tuggle as an overlooked player attempting to prove himself after being selected later than every other prospect in his draft class. It sets up the contrast between the nickname attached to him and the impact he eventually had on the people around him.

Who was John Tuggle? John Tuggle was born in Honolulu in 1961 and grew up in San Jose, California. He played college football for the California Golden Bears, where he established himself as a dependable fullback and finished his college career with more than 1,800 rushing yards.

His NFL opportunity came in 1983, but few expected the final selection of the draft to make much of an impact.

After joining the Giants, he fought his way on to the roster and initially made his mark on special teams. When starting fullback Rob Carpenter was injured late in the season, Tuggle was given an opportunity to start.

He finished the 1983 season with 17 rushing attempts for 49 yards and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 50 yards and 156 kick-return yards. His teammates voted him the Giants’ Special Teams Player of the Year.

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After experiencing persistent pain following a minor car accident, Tuggle was advised to see a doctor. He was subsequently diagnosed with cancer. Despite the diagnosis and the effects of treatment, he continued working out and hoped he would eventually be able to return to football.

His determination left a particularly strong impression on Parcells, who was beginning his first season as the Giants’ head coach.

Tuggle never returned to the NFL field. He died on August 30, 1986, aged just 25.

Why Tuggle’s story became bigger than football Tuggle’s death came months before the Giants won their first Super Bowl in franchise history. During their championship season, the team honoured him by wearing his number, 38, on their helmets.

That gesture helped cement his place in the organisation’s history, despite the fact that his professional career lasted only one season.

His story has since been revisited through ESPN’s 30 for 30 short The Irrelevant Giant, which explored the relationship between Tuggle and Parcells and the effect the young player had on his teammates.