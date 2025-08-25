John Wick stunt director JJ Perry teams with Indian stunt crew for Yash’s film Toxic: ‘This crew is world-class’

Hollywood stunt director JJ Perry, best known for his work on ‘John Wick’ and ‘Fast & Furious’, is currently leading a 45-day action shoot in India for ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups’, starring and co-produced by Yash.

Perry on being a part of Yash's ‘Toxic’ What makes this project different is Perry’s bold move to work entirely with an Indian stunt team — a first for the veteran action director.

“This Indian crew is world-class. That’s precisely why I chose to work with them,” Perry says. “We’re tackling a major sequence right now, and I’m super stoked about taking this on. It’s a challenge, but I love a great challenge — and this team is meeting it head-on. We’re here to push boundaries together — and that’s what filmmaking is,” said Perry in an exclusive interview with Varietu.

The sequence being shot now is the result of detailed pre-production planning between Perry, director Geetu Mohandas, VFX company DNEG, producer Venkat K. Narayana, and Yash himself. The film is being backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Perry added, “In my 35 years of doing this, I’ve worked in 39 countries. I’m a fan of Indian cinema — it’s creative, artistic, and bold. Getting the chance to work with Yash, Geetu, Venkat and their incredible team has been a highlight. Geetu has great vision, and everyone from cinematographer Rajeev Ravi to the production designer and art team has been fantastic.”

Both Yash and Mohandas are coming off strong critical and commercial runs — with KGF for Yash and international festival hits like ‘Liar’s Dice’ and ‘Moothon’ for Mohandas.

